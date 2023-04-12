Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in the most unfortunate circumstances on 14th June, 2020. His family blamed girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and even filed charges of fraud, abetment to suicide and much more against the actress. She’s been away from the screens ever since but is soon making her comeback with MTV Roadies 19. The late actor’s sister Priyanka Singh seemingly responded to it but looks like that was not really the case.

In the announcement video for Roadies, Rhea could be seen giving it back to trolls as she asked, “Aapko kya laga mai dar jaungi?” Soon after, SSR’s sister Priyanka shared a tweet in Hindi that seemingly took a dig at the actress. It read, “Why would you be afraid? You were, are, and will remain a prostitute! The question is who are your consumers? Only a ruler can give this courage.WhoResponsible 4Delay InSSRCs is obvious”

As her tweet went viral, many slammed Priyanka Singh for being a woman and using such derogatory words for another woman. Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister has now broken her silence and is claiming that her statement was not for Rhea Chakraborty.

Priyanka Singh posted a clarification tweet that read, “Just a clarification: My below tweet was not directed to any specific person as it has been reported in media which is ill-conceived and looks motivated. It was my general angst against the state of affairs prevalent in our world around.”

Take a look at it below:

Just a clarification:

My below tweet was not directed to any specific person as it has been reported in media which is ill-conceived and looks motivated.

It was my general angst against the state of affairs prevalent in our world around.

Many supported Priyanka Singh while others felt she had taken a U-turn on her old tweet.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty will be seen as a gang leader on Roadies 19. She will be joining Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati on the panel.

