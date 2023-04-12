The team of the upcoming American TV series, Citadel, is busy promoting the series in India. The India premiere of the show in India was attended by the who’s who of the B-Town, including Varun Dhawan, who is also going to be part of the Hindi remake of the show.

As confirmed the makers are slowly finalising the other cast for the Hindi version and Sikandar Kher is the latest addition to the cast. The show is going to be directed by hit filmmaker duo Raj and DK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A source close to the production team says, ‘Sikandar Kher is the latest addition to the cast of the Hindi version of Citadel. He even attended the India premiere of the American version that happened in Mumbai. Citadel is anticipated to be one of the biggest shows of the season. This will be the first time that Sikandar will be working with Raj and DK.”

The Hindi version will have Varun Dhawan in the lead. The show will also see Samantha Prabhu playing a very pivotal part in the show.

The Priyanka and Richard Madden led season of the show created by Russo Brothers is up for release on April 28. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Now Loses Rowdy Rathore 2 To Sidharth Malhotra After Kartik Aaryan Took Over Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News