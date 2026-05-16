Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is one of the most high-profile theatrical releases of 2026. The producers of the Varun Dhawan film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Label Tips, have released a statement asserting that the film has a unique plot and script and is unrelated to any other movie.

TIPS Public Notice

On Saturday morning, Tips posted a “Public Notice” on Instagram, stating, “It has come to our attention that there are discussions in the trade and amongst the public regarding our film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (‘Film’).”

“Tips, Ramesh Taurani Ji, David Dhawan Ji, along with the cast and crew, would like to clarify that the film is an original story and screenplay and bears no resemblance to any other film,” the statement claimed.

It further read, “We have poured our hearts into making this film and sincerely look forward to welcoming audiences to cinemas on 5th June for a fun-filled family experience. SEE YOU AT THE MOVIES.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIPS (@tips)

More About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai features a fresh and interesting trio of Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde. Directed by David Dhawan, the film brings back his signature style of humor and mass appeal. The movie promises a colorful mix of romance, comedy, and high-energy entertainment designed for family audiences.

Produced by Tips Films, the movie is set to open big in cinemas on June 5, 2026.

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