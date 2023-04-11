Akshay Kumar is one of the bankable stars in Bollywood. He has given several memorable performances in films, which have often become meme materials. Sequels to some of his movies are being made without him, and the latest to join the list is seemingly Sidharth Malhotra.

Filmmakers are approaching new talents to play the lead rather than Khiladi Kumar in his sequels. Kartik Aaryan was cast in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which became a blockbuster in 2022. He was hailed for brilliantly taking over the role. Apparently, Sid is following suit.

As per the Pinkvilla report, Siddharth Malhotra is set to replace Akshay Kumar in Rowdy Rathore 2. After playing a cop in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force, the Shershaah actor is considering the opportunity of slipping into the cop avatar again in the actioner.

The report cited a source saying, “Shabina Khan has been trying to develop Rowdy Rathore 2 for a while now, but, has been waiting for all factors to fall in place. She has finally managed to lock the core idea for Rowdy Rathore 2 and is in the conversation stage with Sidharth Malhotra to play the role of a cop in this film. Sid, too has shown interest, however, is still contemplating if he should play a cop role outside of the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe.”

The sequel will be bankrolled by Shabina Khan with Sanjay Leela Bhansali & a leading production studio. “The makers are looking to take the film on floors in the next 2 months as the basics are already on paper. It’s just about getting a cast on board the film now. The talks are also on with a top director, who delivered a blockbuster last year, to be at the helm of an affair,” the source added.

The most immediate question following this development will undoubtedly be, “Will Akshay Kumar appear in Rowdy Rathore 2?” About the actor’s involvement in the follow-up to his 2012 movie, in which he portrayed both a troublemaker and a police officer, no information has been made public.

