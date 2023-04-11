If there’s one thing being talked about a lot regarding upcoming films in Bollywood, it has to be the YRF spy film franchise and the fourth film in the Dhoom franchise. From ‘Aquaman’ star Jason Momoa being approached to play the villain in YRF’s Tiger vs Pathaan to rumours Aamir Khan is planning on reviving his career with Dhoom 4, many reports are currently doing the rounds.

And now there’s an update. As per a recent media report, the fourth film in the action-thriller film isn’t happening anytime soon as the makers are currently focusing on the spy universe. In fact, sources stated that the film is currently on the back burner. Read the report below.

As per a recent Peeping Moon report, YRF’s Dhoom 4 is not happening anytime soon. The publication quoted reliable industry sources stating that there hasn’t been any progress on the popular action-thriller film franchise. They noted, “Yash Raj Films has gained confidence after Pathaan, and they intend to concentrate on franchise movies going forward, but at this moment, they are fully focused on the SPY UNIVERSE, which is expanding with each film.”

The most recent outing from YRF’s spy universe was the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham-led Pathaan. The next film releasing in the same universe is the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif-led Tiger 3.

Talking about Dhoom 4, their source – on the condition of anonymity, further stated, “Aditya Chopra wants to continue the Dhoom series, as it has been almost a decade since the last film, Dhoom 3, but he hasn’t taken a call on that yet. The writing for the fourth Dhoom film has been going on for years, but they haven’t yet come up with the ideal storyline. Aditya and his crew are all presently concentrating only on the spy universe and have put the Dhoom series on the back foot for the time being.”

The source also opened up about the casting coop related to Dhoom 4. They revealed, “While it’s true that Aditya Chopra is planning to take the Dhoom franchise ahead with younger stars, how can Ranbir be cast when not even the story has been written? It’s still in the scripting stage and does not seem to be happening before the end of 2024. Nothing concrete has been locked on that project as things stand today.”

