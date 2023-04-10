Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had shared an edited picture of cricketer Rinku Singh on ‘Pathaan’ poster after his team Kolkata Knight Riders’ won against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

SRK took to Twitter, where he shared the edited poster on Sunday and wrote: “JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU!!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 and @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember believe that’s all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet was widely appreciated by IPL fans as many hailed the actor’s tribute to Singh. On Monday, quoting his tweet, Rinku Singh thanked Shah Rukh Khan for his love.

He tweeted: “Shah Rukh sir yaaar. Love you sir and thank you for your constant support.”

JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU !!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember Believe that’s all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir! pic.twitter.com/XBVq85FD09 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 9, 2023

On the day of the match, Rinku Singh slammed five consecutive sixes off the final over to take the Knights home in dramatic fashion and concluded his innings unbeaten on 48 of 21 balls.

The thrilling win took Kolkata Knight Riders to the second spot in the standings with two wins and a healthy Net Run Rate. They will next lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on April 14.

Must Read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer Launch! Salman Khan Gets A Hike In Security From Mumbai Police Amid Death Threats; Every Corner Has Check Points & More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News