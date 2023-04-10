It has been over a year now since the TV and film industry lost Sidharth Shukla, but neither Shehnaaz Gill nor his fans can forget him. After losing Sidharth, Shehnaaz is now keeping herself busy with several projects in her kitty and is now all set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. As she joined the Bollywood star during the movie’s trailer launch, Bhaijaan asked her to move on and even hinted at an ongoing romance, including Raghav Juyal.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth met on the sets of the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss 13. During their time in the BB house, the two got along well and won hearts with their unmissable chemistry. The show was hosted by Salman Khan.

Coming back, the trailer launch event of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was a star-studded affair recently held in Mumbai. Shehnaaz Gill appeared in a stunning all-black outfit, which included a lacy corset top and matching latex shorts. She completed her look with a black blazer and some gold accessories.

During the event, she stood behind the Sultan star when the anchor asked her if she is worried about the audience judging her after watching her performance on the silver screen. To this, Salman Khan said, “Main toh keh raha hoon move on kar jaao.” Shehnaaz smiled while saying she knew Salmnaa would say something to which the Tiger actor added, “MOVE ON KAR JAAO.” Shehnaaz obliged and said, “kar gayi (I did it).”

Further, in the conversation, Raghav Juyal took the mic to thank Salman Khan fr giving him the opportunity to work in the movie and inviting the film’s cast to his farmhouse. Reacting to Raghav’s comment, Salman hinted at his romance and said, “Picture ke dauran maine ek chemistry dekhi.” He then looked at the actors standing behind him and continued, “Lekin koi usko aage badhane ki koshish nahi kar rha hai.” While we are not sure who Salman was pointing at, the other actors did look at a blushing Palak Tiwari. When Raghav recited a short poem about love, Salman turned to Palak Tiwari and said, “Palak, bohot achhi baat hai.” He then told Sana, “Shehnaaz, main to chahta hoon ki tum move on kar jaao.” Watch the video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Daggubati Venkatesh, Palak Tiwari, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal and more. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie is set to hit the theatres on April 21.

