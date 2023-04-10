Since yesterday, Neetu Kapoor is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The yesteryear’s actress grabbed netizens’ attention when she posted a quote on her Insta story, which netizens thought was an indirect jibe at her son Ranbir Kapoor’s ex-girlfriends Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. Amid receiving massive backlash for her Insta story, her old statement of her talking about her son RK’s love life has now resurfaced on the web.

The actor is currently happily married to Alia Bhatt and both are parenting their first baby – a girl whom they welcomed in November last year. The actor has often made headlines owing to his love life. From being in love with Deepika Padukone to ending it with Katrina Kaif, he has grabbed headlines owing to his personal life.

Amid all the drama, Neetu Kapoor’s old statement regarding Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s relationship has gone viral. During her appearance on a segment ‘Meet The Parent’ of Simi Garewal’s chat show India’s Most Desirable when Neetu Kapoor had opened up about the same. Scroll down to read what she had said.

Neetu Kapoor was quoted saying, “I don’t think he’s had many girlfriends. He’s had just one girlfriend and that’s Deepika. I think maybe there was something missing in their relationship. There was something not there. Maybe he was not himself and he needed to break off. Everybody has relationships and they move on. If their relationship was perfect, they wouldn’t have broken up. Ranbir was probably not himself in the relationship.”

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor’s Insta story that created waves on social media read, ““Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ.”

