After much anticipation, the makers of the Dhoom franchise have already begun talking about its 4th instalment. From who’s going to headline to who’s gonna lead part 4, the film is in the news for multiple reasons. Aamir Khan, who was a part of the last instalment, was earlier reported to be in talks with YRF. Reportedly, Mr Perfectionist recently put his idea of doing a new film in the ‘Dhoom’ series where he can revive his ‘Dhoom 3’ characters of Sahir and Samar ahead of honcho Aditya Chopra. But looks like, he isn’t keen on putting him back on the 4th instalment.

Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha where he was paired opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, after the debacle of LSC, Khan became very picky and walked out of the Hindi remake of Campeones (a Spanish film) at the last minute. The report also stated Aamir reached out to Aditya Chopra for the next instalment of the Dhoom Series.

Now according to the latest reports, Aditya Chopra isn’t keen on making the next Dhoom instalment with Aamir Khan. Yes, you heard that right! The Dhoom 4 makers want to cast young actors in order to stay relevant. The media report states that makers want to take the franchise ahead with the younger star which, includes Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor.

Earlier a source had revealed to the same publication, “Aamir has always been very good with action and you can see that in films like ‘Dhoom 3’; ‘Ghajini’, ‘Sarfarosh’ and ‘Ghulam’. He took a break in between as he didn’t want to repeat himself with similar content. But now, Aamir is keeping an eye out for a script which will present him with an opportunity to do thrilling action.”

While no one knows who Aditya Chopra has on mind as the leading man of Dhoom 3, reports are abuzz that it could be Ranbir Kapoor. During Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s promotional interview, he cleared the air and told a leading portal, “I wish I was Aditya Chopra to answer this… I’d love to be a part of those films or Dhoom 4 or any film of that nature, but as of now nothing has been offered to me.”

