Superstar Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are two of the three Khans who rule Bollywood. While the two haven’t often collaborated together in the film apart from Andaz Apna Apna, they share a great bond of friendship. Siddharth Nigam now reveals what’s the difference between working with both superstars.

Even before he turned 10, Siddharth had played a pivotal role in Aamir Khan-led Dhoom 3. The actor essayed Aamir’s childhood role in the action thriller. He is now all set to star with Dabangg Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, playing one of his younger brothers.

During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Siddharth Nigam revealed that he was quite young when he shot with Aamir, and he never got to interact much with him. Stated that while he is a novice to make such comments, with Salman, everything was ‘different and interesting’. “He is sabse alag, sabse juda.. tabhi toh he is Salman Khan.”

Talking about his time on the set of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Nigam said that Salman ensured that everyone went home happy and took an effort to interact with them and make them smile. “We were never intimidated by him, he is so calm on set. Also, he maintains leadership. Plus, he would get everyone to eat together. I don’t think there was even one day when we ate alone. He would call everyone and feed them freshly cooked food. We really had a wonderful time shooting with him.”

Siddharth Nigam also recalled his limited scenes in Dhoom 3 his bond with Aamir Khan, “We couldn’t spend much time and thus never really got to bond. But it’s a big deal for me to have worked with them. Even today, while filming, I sometimes get lost in my thoughts, amazed at how I got to work with such big stars.”

Apart from Salman Khan and Nigam, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, among others.

