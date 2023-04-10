Salman Khan, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood, is awaiting the release of his anticipated movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. As it is slated for an Eid release, the film is expected to be a delight for his fans, irrespective of what critics might have to say after watching the trailer and songs. However, Salman has also received threats from a dreaded gangster, claiming they could strike at any moment. Following the same, the recent trailer launch event of the movie has received extra security from Mumbai Police.

Amid threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang members, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Salman has imported a high-end bullet-proof SUV, Nissan Patrol, worth 80 Lakh, according to reports. Various pictures and videos of the actor travelling in the car have also surfaced online. Read on to find out more about the security arrangements from the recent trailer launch event.

According to a report by ETimes, Mumbai Police has taken extra precautions and has heightened security setup at the Salman Khan starrer trailer launch event today in Mumbai. The event is being held at a multiplex in Mumbai, so the venue has employed hundreds of private security personnel. Media professionals and fans are screened before entering the venue and tagged with wristbands. Additionally, the mall premises that houses the multiplex has many security points at every corner.

Even the restrooms of the malls have security checks, and everyone visiting the washroom is checked when they exit from there too. Not only the officials but the security team of Salman Khan has special arrangements when he enters the premises. Once the cast and Salman reaches the location, the vigilant team security will also sweep the place

Starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release on 21 April 2023.

