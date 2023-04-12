Deepika Padukone and Imtiaz Ali have a very special relationship in the industry, and everyone loves their camaraderie. The filmmaker has cast DP in movies like Love Aaj Kal and Tamasha, and they greatly respect each other. Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor once revealed that Deepika felt a little more for the director when she met him for the first time. In fact, that was the reason why the actor maintained a little distance from the filmmaker. Scroll on to learn more.

Imtiaz cast Deepika for the first time in Love Aaj Kal in 2009. The actress played one of the most important roles of her career, Veronica, in 2012 in Cocktail, which was also written by the director. He cast her again in Tamasha along with Ranbir in 2015. During one of the film promotions, the actor revealed that DP has a crush on Imtiaz.

An old video of the trio – Imtiaz Ali, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone – recently surfaced online where the actor talked about DP having a crush on the director. An Instagram page called @Ranbirkapooruniverse shared a clip from The Kapil Sharma Show where Ranbir revealed why he maintained a distance from Imtiaz. When Kapil Sharma asked if it was true that Deepika flirted with the director frequently, Ranbir replied, “Jab Deepika ki dusri ya teesri film thi Love Aaj Kal, wo script sunne gayi. Jab wo mujhe baad mein mili, unhone kaha ‘ooh ye itna hot sa director aaya mere paas.'”

Take a Look –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@ranbirkapooruniverse)

While Deepika Padukone and Imtiaz Ali blushed, Ranbir Kapoor went on and said how the actress was mesmerised with the director’s personality. He added that it was the reason why he stayed aloof from Imtiaz in the first place and said, “Tab se meri thodi inke (Imtiaz) sath…(distance ho gayi). Maine socha ki main jalu nahi, khud hi chahad jata hoon.”

When asked if it was all true, the Pathaan actress denied it completely. But Sidhu Singh quickly observed that her body language said otherwise, and hence whatever Ranbir said was absolutely true. Netizens are totally stunned by this revelation, and here’s what they said –

One said, “imtiaz deepika are better pair than dp ranbir”

Another added, “They do make a good pair”

A user wrote, “so ab next movie kab”

The last one mentioned, “imtiaz ki zulfon ne kamal kar diya”

