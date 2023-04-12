Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s dotting daughter Suhana Khan is one of the most loved star kids of B-town. The gorgeous diva enjoys a massive fanbase and will soon be making her acting debut with Netflix’s The Archies. Keeping her popularity and fame in mind, she becoming the face of the New York-based beauty brand Maybelline before her debut is not a surprise. However, the news of Suhana becoming the face of popular beauty brand has irked a section of netizens, who were quick to troll her. Scroll below to read the details!

Suhana, who has more than 3 million followers on Instagram, never misses the chance to steal the limelight. Be it sharing her alluring pictures on social media to looking her best at several events. Recently, she was announced as the face of Maybelline & Suhana looked pretty, hawt, and tempting in a red power suit.

In a viral video, Shah Rukh Khan’s gorgeous daughter, Suhana Khan can be seen addressing the crowd and also shared her excitement about becoming the brand ambassador of Maybelline. Dressed in a red power suit, Suhana kept her look minimal with no accessories. Talking about her makeup, she opted for a dewy base, nude lips, and a dash of a highlighter to bring it all together. The gorgeous diva kept her mane open and wore dazzling golden heels to complete the look. As soon as the video surfaced, trolls attacked her with nepotism comments, however, many also came out in her support.

One of the users wrote about Suhana Khan, “What is her identity? … Just the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan… has she done something great k hum chilaye Suhana..Suhaana…”

“This is what is the problem with Bollywood. Starkids gets endorsement deals without movie. She has not achieved anything… But still became the brand ambassador of Maybelline.”

“If the word privilege had a face. What hard work she has done to become the ambassador of beauty products.”

“I mean, why you all are giving her so much attention, let her make her own identity, and then you can show us her reel…”

However, Suhana Khan’s die-hard fans were quick to come out in her support.

A user wrote, “God damn, she is so pretty. So fresh and natural too, unlike most of these other star kids.”

“At least now she is confident to face the media. Power to you.”

“Elegant and stylish.”

What do you think about Suhana Khan becoming the brand ambassador of Maybelline? Let us know in the comments section below!

