Imtiaz Ali is one of the most famous filmmakers in Bollywood and a king of heartwrenching movies. His films’ plots and songs stay in our minds rent-free, and we’re in love with all of them. From Jab We Met’s Geet and Anushman to Tamasha’s Tara and Ved, there is something special about the characters he brings to life on the silver screen. Interestingly, the director often chooses real-life couples to play on-screen lovers. But, netizens have noticed that these pairs mostly break up after his movies. Scroll on to learn more.

The director-producer has cast some of the most popular jodis of Bollywood – from Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan – in his films. But soon after the movies end, the duos part ways. Netizens noticed this pattern and have recently shared their views on the same.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Bollywood fan page on Instagram that goes by the name khuwabeeda._, shared a video montage of Imtiaz Ali‘s movie clips. The quote on the video reads, “Couple who work together in Imtiaz Ali movies are bound to break.” In the caption, the admin wrote, “saw this comment somewhere i was speechless-🤌”

Take A Look At The Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🫶🏻 (@khuwabeeda._)

The video starts with a few clips of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone from fashion shows and interviews. There are scenes from Jab We Met in which Kareena and Shahid look adorable together. A few BTS footage of Kartik and Sara remind us of Imtiaz Ali’s movie, Love Aaj Kal 2. Sadly, out of these three couples, two of them broke up right after the film.

While Imtiaz Ali is known for making romantic films, after looking at the video, netizens are calling him a ‘jodi breaker.’ Here’s what they are saying:

One user wrote, “imtiaz ali- the jodi breaker”

Another fan deeply analyzed the situation and commented, “Because Imtiaz makes them think they r good for each other, but it was the character which was good for each other, not them.🙌”

A meme page joked that while Imtiaz Ali is a jodi breaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a matchmaker. They wrote, “and those who work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali are bound to join💀”

One of them wrote, “And get a better life partner just like Deepika got ranveer Shahid got Mira”

A few trolls took a dig at the latest rumoured Bollywood couple and wrote, “Aditya and Ananya should be the new lead.”

Imtiaz Ali’s movies are all about love, and we’re glad he cast these beautiful couples on-screen.

For more interesting news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Rani Mukerji Revealed Almost Getting Exchanged At Birth & Being Stuck In A Punjabi Couple’s Room, Says “My Mother Saw…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News