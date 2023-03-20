Malaika Arora is way too s*xy for someone nearing her 50th birthday. Yes, you are read it, the drop-dead gorgeous actress will soon turn 50. She is the epitome of beauty and never leaves a chance to turn heads with her public appearances. In fact, the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress keeps dropping bomb pictures on her social media that are definitely pure fashion goals.

Malla enjoys a massive fanbase and she is undeniably an inspo for many millennial women out there. Be it her sartorial fashion choices, flawless skin, hourglass figure to even her unapologetic way of living life. She has always followed her heart & set the bar high for modern women, and when it comes to her fashion sense, ladies you should never leave a chance to take notes. The actress recently dropped oh–so–hot images on the internet & left the netizens mesmerized.

When it comes to fashion, Malaika Arora always keeps her best foot forward. Be it going with her girlfriends on a lunch date, hitting the gym, or sharing pictures on Instagram, we are always served with good looks, good looks & good looks! Malla took to her social media and dropped some breathtaking pictures. She is wearing a ruffle shirt paired with a golden embellished blazer and tulle skirt. Malaika kept the makeup minimal & highlighted her cat eyes with winged liner. As soon as she dropped the images, they went viral, and her fans couldn’t stop reacting to them. Many dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Checkout the pictures below:

One of Malaika Arora’s fans wrote, “When I see you I remember a line by Akshay Kumar -kon hai re ye garam ketli shimla mirchi.”

“Stunning,” another user wrote.

“Wowwwww, you look so gorgeous; you always look so fit.”

“Love you, queen Malaika.”

“Rocking Malla.”

“Gorgeous, fabulous charming, stunning marvelous attractive look..”

Well, you also let us know your thoughts on Malaika Arora’s too-hot-to-handle pictures in the comment section below!

