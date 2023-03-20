From past some time, reports around Hera Pheri 4 have been making headlines every now and then. It all started when media reports started buzzing that Kartik Aaryan is likely to enter the franchise and will Akshay Kumar. However, later, it was said that nobody is replacing anybody- however, Kartik will be introduced as altogether a new character. Now in a surprising turn of events, T-Series has sent a notice to the makers for a very shocking reason. Scroll down for the details.

Cut short to the present, the film has gone on the floors, and recently, a photo featuring the leading trio Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal surfaced on the web. But even before the film could complete even 50% of his shoot, it had already landed in trouble. Yes, you heard that right!

According to the notice which has been released In Trade Magazine, T-Series has issued a public notice to the makers of Hera Pheri 4, claiming all the audio and visual rights of every song in the Hera Pheri Franchise. In the notice, the production company called itself the “sole and exclusive right holder of all copyright of all “Music and Audio Visual Song Rights” of the Franchise Film on all modes, medium and formats (whether existing now and arising in future) throughout the entire world and in perpetuity.”

An excerpt from the notice read, “Notice is hereby given to the public in general and film trade in particular that Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited (T-Series)is the sole and absolute owner of copyright in relation to the music and audio visual songs i.e. Master Sound Recordings, Literary Works and Musical Works embodied in the Sound Recordings, and Audio Visuals of all the songs (hereinafter referred to as “Music and Audio Visual Song Rights”) for entire world in perpetuity for exploitation on all modes, media and formats (whether existing now and / or arising in future)in the Hindi language film currently “Untitled”, to be released as a franchise of the «HERA PHERI’ films (hereinafter referred to as the “Franchise Film”); The Music and Audio Visual Song Rights were assigned by Base Industries Group to T-Series.”

Read the notice here!

For the unversed, Hera Pheri 4 will be helmed by Farhad Samji and might also see Sanjay Dutt playing a baddie in the film. As of now, all the reports have been doing the rounds as ‘mere rumours’ as makers have yet to make any official confirmation on the leading cast and the film’s director.

