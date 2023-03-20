Priyanka Chopra has always been very vocal about her thoughts. The Bollywood actress carved her own niche and created her path in Hollywood with her dedication and hard work. She is now a Global diva, and everybody knows who Priyanka Chopra is. However, her recent remark on being told that she is not a ‘sample size’ is getting a lot of hateful reactions as the Hollywood stylist Law Roach allegedly claimed it’s not true. Scroll below to get the scoop!

Priyanka, apart from being a versatile actress, is also a doting wife to Hollywood pop singer Nick Jonas and a loving mother to their surrogate child Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Recently, in a media interaction, Priyanka Chopra opened up about the time when she was told by a stylist (not mentioning any name) that she was not a sample size and revealed how hurt she was to know that she even went back and cried to her husband and her team. However, soon after, Hollywood stylist Law Roach reacted to her comment and claimed it was taken ‘out of context’.

In an interview with The Cut, Law Roach said, “It was a little bit hurtful in a way that it ended up in the press, you know? Because that wasn’t the real conversation. I’ve never had that conversation with her, ever.” Going further in the conversation, he said, “It is her gatekeepers, how they presented what I said to her to make her feel that way. I am sure it was taken outta context to get her to be like, ‘Oh, okay, I’m not working with him no more. He’s insensitive to my body.’ Which I’m like, ‘How is that possible? I’ve been dressing you since pre-pandemic, and it’s been nothing but great things.”

Law Roach further shared, “I think sometimes what it is with them [agents] is that they have an agenda and I need to be the bad guy because I’m the one who’s dealing with the clothes and the body.” He even mentioned that he “loves” Priyanka Chopra. Law added that he had dressed celebrities who were not sample size and gave examples of Anne Hathaway, Tiffany and others. He said, “When I dressed Anne Hattaway, she had just had her baby. She wasn’t sample-size. When I was with Tiffany Haddish, she would fluctuate all the time. When she would fluctuate, she understood that she wasn’t sample-size, and she would buy her clothes.”

Instagrammer Diet Sabya took to his IG handle and shared the clips of both media conversations in a post. And after watching it, it irked the netizens. While a few started to go after the stylist, a few trolled the actress. One of them wrote, “So, she’s complaining about the availability of free designer clothes in her size?”

Another one commented, “Pay and get your size! Stop crying when you are running countless asian businesses, acting projects, endorsements what else do you want?”

One of the comments can be read, “why would you advocate body positivity and then cry cause someone told you you’re not sample size? just own it man.. own your body, change stylists if you feel you have to. cause law as a stylist has to be honest with his clients cause they pay him to make them look good. what even is the point of all this.”

On the other hand, the netizens who lashed out at the Hollywood stylist Law Roach, wrote, “Law is a cry baby, simple. Priyanka never mentioned him, yet he jumped and involved himself in the conversation that wasn’t about him.”

Another comment can be read as, “The most important point is Priyanka spoke about her experience, didn’t name anyone. What made Law make it about himself is beyond me.”

Well, what are your thoughts about the whole debacle? Let us know!

