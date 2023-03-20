Rani Mukerji has created a significant buzz among her fans and left them impressed with her brilliant performance in Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway. She has reminded everyone why she will always be one of the best actresses in Bollywood. But Rani’s fate would have been very different if her mother had not identified her when she was an infant. She got exchanged with a Punjabi family’s baby at the hospital, but things resolved before it was too late. Scroll on to learn more.

The actress is the daughter of Ram Mukherjee, a former filmmaker, and Krishna Mukherjee, a former playback singer. Rani once revealed that she was exchanged with another baby at the hospital, but her mother saved the day.

During an interview with ABP News, Rani Mukerji shared a funny anecdote about her childhood. After her birth, she somehow got exchanged with a Punjabi couple’s daughter. When her mother held her, she instantly knew she wasn’t Rani. “When I was born, I got stuck in a Punjabi couple’s room. So my mom went and brought me from there. Actually, it is an interesting story that I got exchanged in the hospital. My mother saw the other baby and said, ‘This isn’t my baby. She doesn’t have brown eyes. My daughter has brown eyes. Go and search for my child’,” the actress said.

Rani Mukerji even shared that this story became an inside joke in their family. Her mother often teased the actress for being a Punjabi and not Bengali. While talking about it, Rani added, “When my mother started searching, there was a Punjabi family who had a daughter for the eighth time. I was there. Even now they joke that ‘You are actually a Punjabi. My mistake you ended up in our family.'”

Interestingly, Rani also said that Punjabi culture influenced her family. While talking to Tribune India, she once suggested that she might marry a Punjabi guy.

Well, she did! Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra tied the knot in 2014 and have a daughter named Adira.

