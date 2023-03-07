Ranbir Kapoor is busy promoting his upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor. The actor is leaving no stone unturned to ensure he creates good awareness for his rom-com. Amid this promotional spree, Ranbir recently addressed casting rumours related to Ramayana and Dhoom 4. Keep reading to know more!

After a magnum opus like Brahmastra, Ranbir has switched the gears by coming up with a rom-com next. After this film, he’ll be seen playing a brutal character in Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Animal. He also has Brahmastra 2 in the kitty. Apart from these confirmed projects, the actor is rumoured to be a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana and even YRF’s Dhoom 4.

Recently, it was heard that Ranbir Kapoor had been approached to play lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus, Ramayana. Not just him but even KGF star Yash’s name is doing rounds to be Raavan in the film. While talking to News18, Ranbir reacted to this casting rumour by saying, “It’s a rumour. It’s not true.”

Breaking the silence about him being approached to be in Dhoom 4, Ranbir Kapoor said, “I wish I was Aditya Chopra to answer this… I’d love to be a part of those films or Dhoom 4 or any film of that nature, but as of now nothing has been offered to me.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s clarification has broken our hearts, but we’re glad there’s finally a full stop to all baseless rumours!

Meanwhile, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar releases on 8th March. It is helmed by Luv Ranjan. The film marks the first-ever collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

