While sharing some interesting anecdotes, both Krishna Shroff and Huma Qureshi would be seen discussing some relevant topics.

In a promo, they were seen entertaining the audience with their hilarious conversation on By Invite Only.

During the show, Krishna Shroff shared whom she thinks is a perfect match for Huma Qureshi in the industry.

Krishna Shroff said: “I would be so happy for my brother to be with someone like her (Huma).”

This came as a surprise not just to the audience but to Huma Qureshi herself. As most know, Tiger Shroff was in a long-time relationship with Baaghi 2 co-star Disha Patani. They called it quits last year, which the actor also hinted during his appearance at Koffee With Karan.

Krishna while sharing about her experience on the show, said: “I haven’t been a part of many talk shows, but when I was approached by Renil, I was extremely excited to be part of the show once again. I was elated when I learned that Huma will be joining me as my partner in crime. She is such a fun person to be with, you can never run out of good conversations when you have her company.”

Huma Qureshi said: “It was an instant yes, knowing the episode will feature me alongside Krishna, sounded so much fun. She is a lovely person, all about good vibes, and has a great sense of humour. We had a blast shooting together, and almost forgot that we were on a chat show.”

By Invite Only streams on Amazon miniTV.

