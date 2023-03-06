Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has struggled since her name cropped up after the police arrested Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. He allegedly duped former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh’s wife by posing as the Union home and law secretaries and extorting over Rs 200 crore.

While the conman is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail, he has sent a letter to the Bollywood actress Jacqueline wishing her a Happy Holi. He addressed the actress and the media, whom he thanked for ‘putting out his version’ in the open.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in his letter expressed best wishes for Holi to his family, friends, ‘supporters and haters’, and his legal team. He even called Jacqueline Fernandez the ‘most fantastic human’, and promised to bring back the ‘colours which have faded or disappeared’ from her life, reports India Today.

During a hearing of the Rs 200 crore extortion case at Delhi’s Patiala Court, Sukesh Chandrashekhar said Jacqueline Fernandez was not involved in the scam and that she need not worry as he was there to ‘protect her.’

“my jackie” no guy could ever🤠 — Samridhi Tewari (@samridhitewari) March 6, 2023

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez has maintained that the conman has made her life hell and ruined her career and livelihood. In a statement, the actress claimed that the con man introduced himself as the owner of Sun TV and claimed (late Tamil Nadu chief minister) J Jayalalithaa was his aunt.

“Chandrashekhar said he was a big fan, and said I should do films in south India too, and as the owner of Sun TV, they had many projects lined up. We should try to work together in south Indian movies… Sukesh misled me, ruined my career and my livelihood,” Fernandez said as reported by several media reports online.

Jacqueline Fernandez said she only later came to know that Chandrashekhar was arrested for impersonating senior officials of the home and the law ministries, adding that she got to know his real name only after she got aware of his criminal background.

Must Read: When Amitabh Bachchan Was ‘Clinically Dead’ & In A Coma-Like Situation In 1982 Following A Fatal Blow By Puneet Issar On Coolie Sets

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News