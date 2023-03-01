Sunshine girl Jacqueline Fernandez is gearing up for a new song release of Deewaane from the recently released film ‘Selfiee’ where she will starring next to Emraan Hashmi. Jacqueline is one of the most popular and glamorous actresses Bollywood has ever seen and her fans patiently await her new releases.

After a long wait, Jacqueline is all set to serve us with another enthralling number with her special appearance in the song Deewaane.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to social media, the actress shares that her song Deewaane is all set to release and the teaser will be dropped tomorrow. Jacqueline Fernandez writes, “Deewaane” aa rahe hain, hum sabko. Diwaana banane Dropping Teaser Tomorrow!”

Check out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Jacqueline Fernandez stars along with Emraan Hashmi in the song Deewaane. Her tandem has always been loved and appreciated by the fans and now that the two of them are coming together in this latest song, the excitement among fans is off the charts. Taking to comment section, several fans flooded as they wrote “ After a long time this Chemistry❤️”

Another wrote “ Biggest fan mam 😍” while a fan penned down saying “Can’t wait😍🔥”

Apart from that, the actress recently had one of the biggest brand coups as she became the first woman to become an ambassador for a male innerwear brand. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next be seen in ‘Crakk’ along with Vidyut Jammwal and ‘Fateh’ with Sonu Sood.

Must Read: Nagin: When Rekha Halted The Shoot Of A Song Over Her Outfit Not Being As ‘Costly’ As The Leading Lady Reena Roy’s

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News