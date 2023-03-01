Allu Arjun is one of the finest and biggest stars in the Telugu film industry. The actor has proved his mettle with several blockbuster films and his last release Pushpa: The Rise broke several records. While the actor is currently in high demand, he was reportedly offered a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated film Jawan. However, Allu Arjun seemingly chose Pushpa 2 over the SRK-starrer.

Pushpa came out in 2021 and became the biggest Indian entertainer of the year. The Sukumar directorial also starred Rashmika as the leading lady. The sequel to the original film is currently in the works.

After the massive success of Pathaan, viewers are eager to know what Shah Rukh Khan has for them in his upcoming film Jawan. Being helmed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. As per reports, the makers of the movie approached Allu Arjun for a cameo.

According to Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun could not say yes to the cameo even after the narration due to his jam-packed schedule. The source of the news portal revealed that AA is currently busy training for his role in Pushpa: The Rule and will continue to focus on the same for the next few months. Moreover, the film’s shoot is currently underway and the makers have already wrapped two schedules in Vizag and Hyderabad.

The source further added that the Race Gurrum star did take out some time to think about the offer. The source said, “Allu Arjun did take his time to think about Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, where he was offered a small yet impactful role but it’s quite difficult to choose over Pushpa.” Actor Fahadh Faasil will also reprise his antagonist role in Pushpa 2.

