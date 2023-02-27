Thalapathy Vijay is back in form with his Varisu turning out to be a box office success. Now, all eyes are set on his much-awaited reunion with Lokesh Kanagaraj in Leo. While the film is already red hot in the market considering Lokesh and Vijay’s collaboration, it reportedly being a part of Lokesh’s universe has taken the hype to another level. And all thanks to these factors, the upcoming thriller has done an unbelievable pre-release business. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, Vikram was officially a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s universe. It shared a link with Karthi’s Kaithi. Now, as the director is expanding his ambitious universe, Vijay’s next is also said to be a part of it. Previously, the duo worked together in Master, which was a commercial success despite releasing during Covid times. Now, expectations are sky-high for their upcoming film.

Coming to the pre-release business of Leo, a report in Pinkvilla states that the film has earned a massive amount of 413 crores before release. A source close to the development reveals, “The digital rights of Leo have been sold to Netflix for a sum of Rs 120 crore (Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada). The satellite rights are with Sun TV for a sum of Rs 70 crore, where as Sony Music has acquired music rights for Rs 18 crore. There is a fight for the Hindi dubbed satellite rights between Set Max and Goldmines, and the deal will be locked in a fortnight. The price range for Hindi dubbed on satellite is around Rs 30 crore.”

Apart from the above-mentioned business, Leo has also raked in a monstrous sum of 175 crores through theatrical rights. “The overseas rights are in the demand for a sum of Rs 50 crore, whereas the Tamil Nadu rights are pegged at Rs 75 crore. The asking price for Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is Rs 35 crore. The rest of India is pegged at a sum of Rs 15 crore,” as per the report.

Well, Leo is turning out to be a monster even before its release and we’re sure it’ll shatter box office records on its arrival in theatres.

