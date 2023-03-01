After the historic box office success of Pathaan, everyone is excited to see Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. The film is special for many reasons. One is that it marks SRK’s first-ever collaboration with Atlee. Another one is that the film is Khan’s first-ever pan-India project. Among the multiple reasons, Thalapathy Vijay’s rumoured cameo is something that has sparked huge excitement among movie lovers.

For the unversed, Vijay and Atlee share a special bond and their combo always rocks the box office. Not just that but even Shah Rukh and Vijay are great admirers of each other. All these factors fuel the possibility of Vijay making an appearance in SRK’s first pan-India film.

Amid the hyped-up rumoured cameo of Thalapathy Vijay in Jawan, one video from an old award function is going viral on social media. In it, Shah Rukh Khan announces Vijay’s name as the favourite hero of 2012 for his performance in Thupakki. He even utters Vijay’s famous line “I am waiting”.

Thalapathy Vijay could be seen arriving on a stage amid cheers and hooting from the crowd. After receiving the award, Vijay calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘Badshah of Bollywood‘ (king of Bollywood) and we can hear the crowd erupting with cheers.

Here’s the viral video:

"Badshah of Bollywood @iamsrk sir, I am happy about him joining in this function. His movies are very big inspiration for me. I am very happy about getting award from his hands Thank You So Much" : @actorvijay Waiting For #ThalapathyVijay Cameo In #Jawan 💥 pic.twitter.com/dfqfZxBFy2 — Vasim Tamboli (@iamvasimt) February 28, 2023

For all those who are waiting to see Thalapathy Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan together in Jawan, this video is no less than a treat!

Meanwhile, apart from Vijay, even Allu Arjun’s name is doing rounds for a special cameo in Jawan. Speaking about the official cast, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara will be seen in key roles. The film is scheduled to release on 2nd June 2023.

