Comedian Kapil Sharma, who has been making everyone laugh out loud for the past many years, is now gearing up for his next Zwigato. Film’s director Nandita Das no claims why she would not cast Shah Rukh Khan for this role instead of the comedian-actor.
Kapil is one of the most popular stars on Television who has been making everyone laugh out loud for the past many years. Apart from this, he has also been a part of movies like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi.
Advertisement
Advertisement
As reported by Telly Chakkar, comedian Kapil Sharma was the trailer launch of his film Zwigato. During the event, he said, “I have always been a fan of her (Nandita Das), so when you admire someone’s work, you know trust that person. They does very limited work, it’s not like she is making two movies a year. So, I thought that whatever she has thought it will be good. Then when she shared the story with me, I felt that this is a lifetime opportunity for me because people don’t me take seriously. Even my wife took me seriously, when I became a father.”
Trending
“When she narrated me the story and I asked her ‘why me?’. So, she told me a good thing, and I didn’t understand whether it was a compliment or insult. She told me, ‘even if for this film global star Shah Rukh Khan says yes I won’t take him’. Then I asked ‘why me’, so she said, ‘tumhara chehra aam aadmi jaise haim toh isliye mujhe aisa lagta hai ke tum mere character ke liye suitable ho’,” he added.
Apart from Kapil Sharma, Zwigato, also stars Shahana Goswami, Sayani Gupta and Gul Panag. The film is slated to release on 17th March 2023. It will be clashing with Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.
For more updates on Bollywood news, tune into Koimoi.
Must Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Salman Khan’s Fan-Edited Video From Ambani’s Recent Bash Will Make Your Heartache With Their Incomplete Love Story, Fans Say “They Still Love Each Other…”
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News
Advertisement.
Advertisement