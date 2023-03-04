Are you eagerly waiting for the festival of colors but can’t decide what to wear for the Holi party? Don’t worry, you have come to the right place. A look into Urvashi Rautela’s wardrobe is all the inspo you need to celebrate Holi 2023.

With 62,3 million followers on Instagram, Urvashi is one of the most followed Asian actress on social media. And now, as the festival of colors is right around the corner, here are top 3 Urvashi Rautela approved outfits for the occasion!

Shorts Tshirt

Bura na maano Holi hai! Holi is just around the corner, are you looking for the perfect modern Holi look to make heads turn to your way, then just simply replicate Urvashi Rautela’s hot and chic holi look. A pair of denim shorts, a white sleeveless tshirt and a cool pair of sunglasses are all you need to look effortlessly stylish and classy like Urvashi.

Jeans and Kurta

The classic combo for Holi! If you want to stand out from the crowd and look for something comfy and fun, this Urvashi Rautela inspired look is perfect for you. Opt for a pair of washed denim and pair it with a white kurta and sunglasses. Round off your look with a ponytail along with subtle makeup. Stunning and simple, like Urvashi, isn’t it!

Anarkali Dress

Our Desi Girl’s Holi outfit will give you inspiration for festive style! Maintaining the white dress code that is customary for every Holi party, Urvashi Rautela’s look is the best bet. The actress opted for a graceful kurta set.Urvashi wore an anarkali kurta with added paneling along the hem. The flowy suit features a multicolored embroidered dupatta that added a colorful spin to her plain outfit.

On the work front, Urvashi will next be seen alongside Ram Pothineni. She will also play Randeep Hooda’s co-star in ‘Inspector Avinash’. The actress will also make her Hollywood debut with Michele Morrone, and be seen in an upcoming global music single with Jason Derulo.

