Kiara Advani is all over the web and how! Just like in 2022, the actress also seems to owe this year as well. After tying the knot with the love of her life, Sidharth Malhotra, she’s now making headlines for altogether different reasons. This afternoon, the actress surprised everyone when she arrived for an event announcing her new project.

To everyone’s surprise, Mrs Malhotra has replaced Katrina Kaif as the brand ambassador of a fruit juice brand. The new ad featuring the Shershaah actress has surfaced on the web and it has gone

For her recent event, Kiara Advani raises the fashion bar as she arrived in a hot yellow two piece co-ord set. A while back, the diva took to Instagram to share photos of her looking drop-dead gorgeous in an all-yellow dress. The actress paired her tube yellow top with a match pencil skirt with slits on both sides. She paired her look with a matching pair of stilettos. For makeup, Kiara opted for a no-makeup look. The actress was seen going for nude lips while letting her mascara-filled eyes do all the talking.

Ditching accessories, Kiara Advani opted for nothing but just a few gold bangles and an antique neckpiece of ‘Slice’. Letting her wavy hair down, she flashed her million-dollar smile. Check out the photos below:

Currently, Kiara Advani is enjoying the best phase of her life. The actress was recently snapped at an award function where she was seen thanking her husband and Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra.

This afternoon we brought you netizens’ reaction after they learnt about Kiara Advani replacing Katrina Kaif as the brand ambassador of the fruit juice brand.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Kiara Advani’s look looking like a ‘slice’ of a mango? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

