Every time we heard “raasiya” during a Television advertisement, we knew it was Katrina Kaif for Slice. Mango juices in a packed bottle had never looked so delicious before. Not only did the actress soared sales for the brand but also made it a memorable one amongst viewers. Kiara Advani seems to have taken over the reign and netizens are disappointed. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Kiara is one of the most demanded actresses in today’s time. She’s delivered successes like Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Shershaah and will be next seen in biggies like RC15 and Satyaprem Ki Katha. Especially after her marriage with Sidharth Malhotra, the actress has grabbed all the eyeballs and seems to have also become a brand favourite.

Slice has roped in Kiara Advani as their new brand ambassador. Ahead of Diwali, the brand launched a new commercial that witnesses the actress alluring fans in a yellow dress, matched as per the theme. She looks gorgeous in the close-ups as she drinks the beverage. Unfortunately, the frame featuring Katrina Kaif has been embedded so deeply that fans cannot imagine anyone else taking her place.

As soon as the commercial surfaced on the internet, netizens bombarded the comments section with comparisons between Katrina Kaif and Kiara Advani. Most praised Kat while claiming Kiara is not good but not as good as the former.

A user reacted, “Nobody can replace Katrina’s Charm. I’m sorry”

Another wrote, “Katrina ka ad chori”

“We missing Katrina era,” another wrote.

Another declared, “It’s good but wo maza nai aaya jo Katrina ko dekh ke aata hai..”rassiyyyyaaa” We all know Slice got famous only coz of Katrina’s ad no one even drinks this shit.”

A fan questioned, “Aise kaise Katrina ko replace kr skte ho aap @slice_india”

“Vicky be like, meri biwi ka dhanda le liya,” joked a user.

Another slammed, “are ye to Katrina ka add tha mar di na uske pet pe laat🥲🤣🦭”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

What is your take on the whole controversy? Do you think Katrina Kaif was better than Kiara Advani? Let us know in the comments section below.

