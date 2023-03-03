Manoj Bajpayee is regarded as one of the finest actors in the entertainment industry who has given several memorable performances. Now the actor has opened up about the prevailing nepotism and called out film exhibitors who ‘often discriminate’.

The National Award-winning actor added that it is improper to demand fairness from a single sector of the economy. Manoj continued, “Contradiction happens” and “ask for fairness in every part of life” if one is seeking justice.

During a conversation with ANI, Manoj Bajpayee shared his opinion on the nepotism debate. He said, “Nepotism ye bhaut bekaar ki behes hai (Nepotism is a pointless debate in the Indian film industry)… Most of the time, it has to do with the connections and relationships that one creates. If you feel at ease around someone, you want to work with them more. Agar woh meri jagah kisi tayaji ke ladke ko lene jaa rahe hai film me toh le..uska paisa hai jo karna chahta hai kare.”

The Family Man actor then pointed out that film exhibitors often discriminate in allocating screens to films. He said, “The main problem lies in film exhibitions. Exhibitors often discriminate. Jab usko 100 screens de rahe toh kam se kam mujhe 25 toh do..usi ko dedoge toh mera kya? Jo jitna powerful hota hai woh apna power ka wheel utna ghumata rehta hai.”

Manoj Bajpayee most recently appeared in the Disney+ Hotstar family drama Gulmohar. Sharmila Tagore, Amol Palekar, Suraj Sharma, Simran, and Kaveri Seth are among the other notable actors who appear in the Rahul V Chittella-directed film Gulmohar. In collaboration with Chalkboard Entertainment and Autonomous Works, Star Studios produces it.

Moreover, Manoj is reportedly developing the intense courtroom drama Bandaa. He will also appear in the third season of Raj and DK’s wildly popular web sitcom Family Man.

