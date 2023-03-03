Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars in the history of Indian cinema and he possesses a massive fan following across the globe. Being a brother of such a megastar comes with both pros and cons and time and again, Arbaaz Khan has opened up about facing comparisons. Once again, the actor has reacted to comparisons between his and Salman’s success. And below is his latest take!

For the unversed, Arbaaz made his movie debut in 1996 with Daraar starring Juhi Chawla and Rishi Kapoor. Helmed by the renowned duo of Abbas Mastan, the film gave Arbaaz his first award – Filmfare award for Best Performance in a negative role. Post that, the actor saw several failures in his career and to date, he hasn’t managed to attain consistency in his film career.

Previously, in the chat show ‘The Invincibles’, Arbaaz Khan had candidly asked his father Salim Khan about him and Sohail Khan not being as successful as Salman Khan. Now, while talking to Hindustan Times, he has once again opened up about the comparisons between his and Salman’s success. He said that he’s aware of the fact that people know the truth about Salman being highly successful compared to him.

Arbaaz Khan said, “Today, you can ask anyone who is more successful between Salman and Arbaaz, 100 out of 100 will say it’s Salman. Toh mujhe kya sharam bolne mein? There are things in my life which don’t exist in his! Tomorrow the situation could be different, maybe I am so successful that it probably supersedes his. You have to be honest where you stand and not be deluded. People respect you if you confront it. They aren’t fools. This is what people like.”

