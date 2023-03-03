Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan is a popular name in the entertainment industry. She isn’t an actress but is often spotted chilling with the A-list Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Farah Khan and Manish Malhotra to name a few. Last night, the beauty attended an event in the city donning a figure-hugging dress and looking pretty as ever but her fashion sense didn’t go well with netizens on social media who are trolling for the most bizarre reason. Scroll below to take a look at her video.

Shweta is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda and the couple share two children together – Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda. The diva happens to be Abhishek Bachchan’s elder sister and the two share a fun camaraderie off-camera and we loved their bonding on Koffee With Karan Season 6 while the actor just kept trolling the host, Karan Johar.

Now coming back to the topic, Shweta Bachchan attended Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s upcoming film ‘Mera Noor Hai Mashhoor.’ It was a star studded affair with her mother Jaya Bachchan also being in attendance alongside Huma Qureshi and Neetu Kapoor, to name a few.

Shweta Bachchan made a stylish appearance wearing an ivory-coloured figure-hugging dress that she styled with matching heels and a luxury bag. She accessorised her ensemble with dangler earrings and completed the look with bold red lips.

Take a look at her video below:

Reacting to her video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Please wear sunscreen too on hands & other parts of the body. Face & rest not matching 😮”

Another user commented, “Face or hat match nahi kar rahe iske face me kitna foundation pota hai hat kale lagrahe hai…even she looks very uncomfortable too…”

A third user commented, “ek baat samaj nahi padi face or hands mai itna colour ka farak ek colour xerox and ek black n white.”

“Foundation ka shade to match karte skin se! Kitna gora face dikhane ke chakkar me hat kale dikh rahe,” a fourth user commented.

What are your thoughts on Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan getting trolled by netizens on social media? Tell us in the space below.

