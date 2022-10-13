Ranbir Kapoor is all set to welcome a new phase in his life. 2022 is the year when he tied the knot with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt during the first half. And they’re welcoming parenthood by the end of it. Beautiful, isn’t it? But netizens are unnecessarily trolling the Brahmastra actor over allegedly prioritizing his mother over wife. Scroll below for all the details.

Alia has truly followed the Kareena Kapoor Khan way when it comes to her pregnancy. Despite being a part of the phase where she needs to be really careful, the actress promoted Darlings and Brahmastra in full swings, all across the country.

Last night, Alia Bhatt visited a restaurant and accompanying her were husband Ranbir Kapoor and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. The actress was dressed in an oversized black top with full sleeves and paired it up with a tiny matching skirt. She completed her look with same coloured bag and pair of flats.

A video is going viral where Alia Bhatt could be seen getting down the stairs and Neetu Kapoor asks Ranbir Kapoor to support her. The preggers actress could even be heard saying “I’m fine” asking them not to worry but RK still backs her. The veteran beauty continues to hold the hand of her son as they walk down and that has left the netizens agitated.

A user wrote, “who is pregnant there, alia or ran mom”

Another commented, “Alia ka haat kaun pakadega?”

A user pointed out, “The problem isn’t that she’s holding her sons hand, it’s that even when he wants hold and support his wife, she’s not letting go 🤮possessive much”

“Should’ve just married your mom instead,” read a comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Looks like the netizens care more than Alia Bhatt does about what Ranbir Kapoor is up to.

