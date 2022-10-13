Kamaal R Khan has been behind Bollywood members ever since he was sent to jail last month. As most know, the self-proclaimed critic was detained at Mumbai airport over his past remarks on Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. He spent around 10 days in custody and even claimed he suffered memory loss. Scroll below for his latest statement that may offend many.

In the past, Kamaal has indirectly hinted that Salman Khan has been behind his arrest. He clearly even mentioned names like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Karan Johar amongst others having nothing to do with it.

In his latest tweet, KRK now takes another dig at Bollywood as he writes, “Whoever did conspiracy to file fake cases against me to kill me in jail should stop making films. Because their all films are going to become disasters for sure. Kyonki Public Jaag Chuki hai Aur Ab Ye Public criminals Ki films Nahi Dekhegi.”

In another tweet, KRK even mentioned how Bollywood is still not taking its audience seriously. He cited example of Bhushan Kumar and wrote, “If you think that Bollywood is taking public seriously then you are 100% wrong. Today #Yaariyan2 is announced and stars are #DivyaKhoslaKumar and #Yashdas! Producer Bhushan knows today only that it will be a disaster. But still he is producing the film. Means they don’t care.”

Whoever did conspiracy to file fake cases against me to kill me in jail should stop making films. Because their all films are going to become disasters for sure. Kyonki Public Jaag Chuki hai Aur Ab Ye Public criminals Ki films Nahi Dekhegi. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 13, 2022

If you think that Bollywood is taking public seriously then you are 100% wrong. Today #Yaariyan2 is announced and stars are #DivyaKhoslaKumar and #Yashdas! Producer Bhushan knows today only that it will be a disaster. But still he is producing the film. Means they don’t care. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 12, 2022

In addition, Kamaal R Khan also ran polls on his official social media handle asking his followers if they like Bollywood stars like they used to in the past. Options included “Yes”, “No” and “Aa Thoo Chee”.

