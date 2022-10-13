Everything is not going well for Ayushmann Khurrana in the post-pandemic era. The actor, who once was known for giving back-to-back box office successes, is struggling really hard. Will his upcoming film, Doctor G, be able to change his fortune? Let’s find out how it is faring in day 1 advance booking.

First, we’ll be taking a look at the city-wise trend:

Mumbai

Ayushmann Khurrana has a decent following in Mumbai and his pre-pandemic films have got good support from here. Speaking about Doctor G, the film is totally dull in advance booking with no show filling fast as such. With just 1 day to go for release, no miraculous turnaround is expected and now, all eyes are set on walk-ins.

Delhi-NCR

This region has been a stronghold of Ayushmann, so there are a couple of shows filling fast here for Doctor G. Of course, this kind of response is poor and one expects a better performance from here. Sadly, just like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR is now totally dependent on walk-ins.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is performing similarly to Delhi-NCR with just a couple of shows filling fast. Rishab Shetty’s Kantara will be giving tough competition to Doctor G here.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is showing a dull response as of now. We have seen Hyderabad showing good support to Bollywood films despite their failure in other circuits. However, for Doctor G, the response is shockingly low with just a couple of filling fast shows.

Pune, Chennai & Kolkata

Pune and Kolkata are showing buzz at all. Chennai is faring decently for the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer with 10-12% filling fast shows.

Now coming to the collection, Doctor G has accumulated 37 lakhs gross through advance booking for day 1. It’s clearly a non-starter for Bollywood, until and unless it picks up in spot bookings tomorrow with extraordinary word-of-mouth. For Ayushmann Khurrana, it’s an alarming sign as he has given two consecutive flops with Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anek.

