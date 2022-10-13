Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 continues to do wonders at the box office. Released on 30th September, the film is currently in its second week and is showing a rock-steady trend. The latest we hear about the film is that it has gone past the 150 crore mark, so keep reading to know more.

PS 1 witnessed a pan-India release by arriving in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Upon its release, the film opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. However, it is raking in love and appreciation in the state of Tamil Nadu as the subject of the film is very dear to them. In the Hindi belt too, PS 1 is surprisingly doing good despite mixed word-of-mouth.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 has completed a theatrical run of 13 days as of now. While the film has already gone past the 200 crore mark in India, it is already a huge success in the international markets too. As per the latest update, PS 1 has earned 152 crores gross till now and is refusing to slow down. Thanks to such momentum, it’ll be soon becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022 at the worldwide box office.

Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi, who plays Arun Mozhi Varman, the titular role in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1, has disclosed that Rajinikanth had called him after watching the film to congratulate him for his performance. Taking to Twitter, Jayam shared, “That one-minute conversation made my day, my year and added a whole new meaning to my career.”

