Since the original Kannada version of ‘Kantara’ released in the theatres on September 30, it has been receiving great reviews from the masses.

The movie is receiving rave appreciation from celebrities and actors. It is all set for its pan-India release on October 14.

‘Kantara’ is a film intended for pure mass entertainment but made with all the heart, says the film team.

Famous cricketer Anil Kumble says, “Fantastic movie. Very gripping!! Great to see Kantara to a packed house.”

Popular Malayalam actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran said, “Kantara is a glorious cinematic achievement! Rishabh Shetty is an absolute genius both in front and behind the camera!”

“Hombale films, What a mind blowing portfolio of content you’re building. Thank you for leading the way! Brace for a beyond spectacular last 20 minutes,” says Sukumaran.

Prashant Neel, the director of KGF series, mentioned that just watched a classic in theatres.

“Kantara movie is Simply superb, Simply phenomenal and Simply Rishab!!!! Congratulations to Ajaneesh (music director) ArvindKashyap, the infallible Hombalefilms and the entire team. Rishab Shetty……. Speechless!,” he said.

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep has written a long note showering appreciation on ‘Kantara’. “We do witness films that are good and fantastic. But rarely do we come across one that leaves us speechless. ‘Kantaara’ is one such film which left a huge impact. A simple plot, exceptionally well written and fantastically conceived..,” he said.

Raj and DK said, “‘Kantara’ is the big screen experience we all crave for! All-round brilliance by Rishab Shetty. Thrilling, mesmerising, funny, indigenous, rooted, rousing… non-stop frenzy! Don’t miss this rare treat in theatres! Congratulations Vijay Kiragandur, Hombale films for this achievement!”

Superstar Prabhas wrote, “Thoroughly enjoyed watching Kantara, especially the climax. Congratulations to the entire team and wish you all the success.”

Hombale films replied, saying, “Really appreciate the gesture, Prabhas sir! Truly humbled that you liked the movie. We really can’t keep calm for ‘Salaar’ now.”

