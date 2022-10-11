Ayushmann Khurrana has carved his own space in the film industry. He has got it right multiple times with the combo of commercially viable and socially driven films. His upcoming release, Doctor G too falls into the same category, which means it’s a true-blue Ayushmann film. The latest we hear is about his salary and the film’s budget, so keep reading to know about it.

Helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha in key roles. The trailer of the film suggests that it’s the story of a man who becomes a gynaecologist against his will and is struggling to fit into his profession due to his and society’s mentality.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Going by trailer, Doctor G looks like a film made on a controlled budget, which is Ayushmann Khurrana’s speciality. As per the reports flowing in, the film is made on a budget of 35 crores. In the present condition, it’s a good cost as even some big films are struggling to get past the 50 and 60 crore mark. Such a budget puts the film into a less risky position at the box office.

Speaking about the salary of Ayushmann Khurrana, for Doctor G, the actor has reportedly charged 9 crores as his salary, which makes up 25.71% of the film’s total budget.

Meanwhile, Doctor G has received an ‘A’ certificate from the censor board and the filmmakers are happy that no cuts were suggested to the movie. “We are happy there were no cuts suggested and we are able to present the film as is in the theatres, also being under 2 hours, Doctor G will have a refreshing and engaging appeal,” CEO of Junglee Pictures, Amrita Pandey said.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such updates.

Must Read: Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Eyeing For April 2023 Wedding In Delhi! Forget Karan Johar, No Bollywood Celeb Is Getting An Invitation?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram