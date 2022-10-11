Celebrities are often a target of trolls and most times, the reasons are bizarre. Karan Johar probably tops the list as he’s often under the radar for promoting nepotism, especially when it comes to Alia Bhatt. Owing to all the negativity, he decided to quit Twitter yesterday and announced the same shortly before deactivating his account. Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is now mocking him. Scroll below for details!

Recently, Kamaal R Khan released a video on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-led Brahmastra where he talks about how the Ayan Mukerji directorial is the “biggest flop in the history of Bollywood.” He also challenges KJo to come sit with him face-to-face on a news channel and teach viewers to track collections of the movie online. For the longest time, the self-proclaimed critic has been accusing the makers of faking collections.

Yesterday, Karan Johar had announced via his last tweet, “Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!” KRK is now mocking his decision and has even revealed that the filmmaker has changed his phone number.

KRK tweeted in response, “Dear Karan, You have changed your phone number also. And now you are leaving #Twitter also. So how will I give you real report of your films in the future? It’s not done bro!”

Just not that, Kamaal R Khan goes on to add, “I was seeing, people were abusing #KaranJohar badly on his each Tweet. And finally he deleted his Twitter handle. I don’t support those people, who forced him to leave #Twitter! But I know well that he will come back to #Twitter before the release of his next directorial film.😁”

Dear Karan, You have changed your phone number also. And now you are leaving #Twitter also. So how will I give you real report of your films in the future? It’s not done bro! https://t.co/qUrSt0JpFG — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 10, 2022

I was seeing, people were abusing #KaranJohar badly on his each Tweet. And finally he deleted his Twitter handle. I don’t support those people, who forced him to leave #Twitter!

But I know well that he will come back to #Twitter before the release of his next directorial film.😁 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 10, 2022

Do you think it is fair to troll Karan Johar by KRK and netizens?

