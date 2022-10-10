Karan Johar happens to be one of the most active celebrities on social media. The filmmaker in a recent series of events has left the microblogging site Twitter and shared his last tweet bidding ‘goodbye’ to his fans on the site. Karan was time and again massively trolled on the platform and would often receive hate for the most bizarre reasons by netizens. Even after his last ‘goodbye’ tweet, netizens started trolling him and the producer isn’t a part of Twitter anymore as he deleted his profile there. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Karan happens to be one of the biggest producers in the country and has launched so many talented actors and actresses in Bollywood movies including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra who are all doing great in their respective careers. Not just that, he’s also friends with almost all the A-list celebrities in Bollywood and often shares pictures on his social media accounts chilling with them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, Karan Johar took to his Twitter to make the big announcement that he’s leaving the microblogging platform and wrote, “Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!”

As soon as he shared the tweet, netizens started trolling him yet again. A user on the site wrote, “You won’t be missed.” Another user wrote, “He (Karan) will delete this account and start using an unknown account.”

While Karan Johar always puts his strongest guard at front, the unnecessarily social media trolling does take a toll on one’s mental health at times.

What are your thoughts on the filmmaker quitting Twitter? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Fawad Khan On His Bollywood Comeback, Responds To India & Pakistan’s Relationship & Says “People Will Suffer Who Collaborate With Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram