Salman Khan’s love for kids is known to everyone. The superstar often expresses his love to children so much so that he has even worked with a few child artists in his Bollywood films. After sharing screen space with Harshaali Malhotra, the Dabangg Khan later got Matin Rey Tangu onboard for Tubelight. But did you know the latter child artist had once jokingly asked Salman Khan to no do ‘overacting’ on National Television.

Released in June 2017, Tubelight was helmed by Kabir Khan. It had turned out to be a box office dud which left the audience and critics unimpressed.

Recently, we got our hands on a video which seems to be from an event which was attended by many biggies from different verticals. In the video, Salman Khan is seen sharing the stage with Matin Rey Tangu, Zaira Wasim, Karan Johar and others. It was a moment from the same event that left everyone going ROFL.

The clip opens with Zaira Wasim asking Salman Khan about his experience of working with Matin Rey Tangu in Tubelight. Replying to which the superstar is heard saying, “Mujhe iske saath kaam kare ke aisa laga ke main lifelong issi ke saath kaam karun. Lekin inko phele Chef banna tha.” This is when Matin tells him “Abhi overacting mat karo. Paseena choot raha hai, overacting karke zayda.”

Hearing this, the audience burst into laughter and Salman Khan in his defense tried to make him understand he wasn’t overacting but had a sore throat. Replying to which, Matin is heard saying, “Sab log aapko TV mein dekh rahi toh over acting mat karo zayda.” Watch the video below, which you just can’t afford to miss.

Commenting on the video, netizens have dropped hilarious comments like:

Haha! Isn’t it hilarious? Well, they were just a few of many.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and also has Tiger 3 up for release in the pipeline.

