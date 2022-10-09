Urvashi Rautela hits the headlines every other day for either her professional achievements but mostly her name pops up because of her alleged tassel with the Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. There were many rumours that the duo was dating each other, however, neither of them had accepted or denied the fact. But later, the cricketer had brushed all the speculations and had also blocked the actress.

Urvashi and Rishabh’s debacle is never-ending. Neither the actress leave the cricketer alone, nor vice versa. They both come at loggerheads with each other on every small issue, and the netizens pounce on Urvashi whenever they find an opportunity.

A few hours back, Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pictures from the flight as she touched down in Australia. Sharing them, she wrote in the caption, “Meanwhile, in Australia… & so the adventure begins 🛩.” However, it didn’t sit right with the netizens and they trolled the actress as she reached Australia amidst India’s match there. One of them commented, “Nhi dega bhaav RP Bhai khelny dy usko cricket 😂”, another one wrote, “Australia me india vs Pakistan ke match me mr. RP KO Karne jari hain”. One of the internet users penned, “World cup dekhne jaa rahi hai RP ne bulaya hai kya 😂”, another comment can be read as, “Frsa pant ka picha 😅😅”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

Urvashi shared another series of pictures with a caption, “followed my ♥️, and it led me to Australia 🎥” and the netizens flooded her comment section. Check out the reactions below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)







Well, what do you think about Urvashi Rautela’s Australia journey? Is it because of Rishabh Pant? Let us know in the comments below!

