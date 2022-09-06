Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela has been making headlines lately for her cold war with Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. The two have been taking digs at each other over social media and it has been a topic of trolling between the netizens. Recently the actress was spotted at the recent India Vs Pakistan match that took place on 4th September. Well, now she is once again being targeted by the netizens and this time it is because of Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah.

For the unversed, Urvashi and Rishabh had reportedly dated each other however both of them have never opened up about it. Yet the cold jabs at each other speaks volume about their rumoured relationship.

A video featuring Indian actress Urvashi Rautela and Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah is going viral on the Reddit platform. The said video, is a screen recording from Urvashi’s recent Instagram story, which basically is a fan-made edit of them during recent India vs Pakistan match. In the video, it was shown that they both were looking at each other and blushing.

While the video was posted on Urvashi Rautela’s Instagram story, this has left many trolling her over the same, taking it to the comment section of the Reddit post. One user wrote, “phir kyun Rishabh Pant ke baare mein anaap shanaap likh rahi ]”. Another user penned, “She badly needs a cricketer Bf”. One user commented, “Bhaag Naseem”. While one user said, “Don’t she find this embarrassing? Wtf is this? 🤣😂”, another wrote, “Does she really like cricket or cricketers in general or is she doing these just to stay in the limelight. I feel she is a huge attention seeker!!”.

Meanwhile, Urvashi was last seen in Virgin Bhanupriya. The movie was released on 16th July 2020 and was directed by Ajay Lohan. The movie also starred actors like Gautam Gulati, Rumana Molla, Archana Puran Singh, Natasha Suri, Delnaaz Irani, and Rajiv Gupta among others.

What are your thoughts on Urvashi Rautela’s Instagram story? Do let us know in the comments.

