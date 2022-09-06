After back-to-back box office debacles, Akshay Kumar has managed to find some sort of relief with Cuttputlli. The film arrived directly on OTT and has managed some record-breaking numbers if reports are to believed. Now, the latest we hear is about the film’s budget and Akshay’s salary, which has literally blown our minds. Scroll below to know more.

Akshay’s last theatrical release, Raksha Bandhan saw decent word-of-mouth coming in. Despite that, it flopped at the box office. It joined the list of Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj to be another non-performer. His latest film arrived directly on the digital platform and it is mostly receiving positive reactions from all over.

There’s a misconception that films made on a relatively smaller budget are a good purchase for OTT platforms, but here’s Cuttputlli to break that myth. As per the reports flowing in, the film is made at a whopping budget of 150 crores. Yes, you read that right! It’s really a shocking number for a film which has been made on a small scale.

It is learnt that Akshay Kumar has charged as much as 120 crores as his salary for Cuttputlli. It’s really an insane sum and if we compare it with the overall budget, it makes up for 80% of the total budget. Literally, our mind is blown!

Helmed by Ranjit M. Tewari, Cuttputlli released on 2nd September and is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, talking about the process recently, director Ranjit M. Tewari revealed Akshay Kumar’s room in the film had a wall, which had over 500 real newspaper clippings of real stories and faces of the criminals. “We just dressed up the entire wall with newspaper cuttings and photographers of real people, so that he (Akshay) gets a feel to it while shooting, that he has lived this life, that he has been part of this life,” Tewari said, as per IANS.

