Harmesh Malhotra directed the comedy film Dulhe Raja, starring Govinda and Raveena Tandon, in the lead was released in 1998. A song from the film, ‘Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare’, is still remembered by many even today. It seems the film is getting a remake from none other than Shah Rukh Khan. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Superstar SRK is all set to return to the silver screen with multiple films and fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen. Amidst this, the superstar’s banner Red Chillies Entertainment is creating content at regular intervals and their films don’t necessarily need to feature SRK in lead.

Advertisement

Films like Darlings, Bob Biswas, Love Hostel, Badla, and Class of 83 are some of the films produced by Shah Rukh Khan‘s production company. Now Pinkvilla’s report cites a source as saying, “Very few know that Shah Rukh Khan is indeed a big fan of the comedy genre and Dulhe Raja is one of those popcorn entertainers that he likes. When one of the associates suggested the idea of acquiring the blanket rights of Dulhe Raja, SRK was game on for the idea.”

“The satellite and digital rights also rest with SRK and his company that would now sell it to the partners and reap rich returns from renewal of licence,” the source added. It is worth pointing out that the deal on Dulhe Raja was locked long back and Farhad Samji, who is presently working with Salman Khan on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan, will be directing the film.

The filmmaker is making a fresh screenplay by retaining the world of the original film. A call on remaking the film with a top actor of today’s time will be taken depending on the merits of the screenplay. “If the screenplay is a faithful adaptation and actors show keen interest, Red Chillies will be more than happy to remake the film. If not, they are content with the revenues that the film will generate from television and digital screenings,” the source shared.

Must Read: “Shah Rukh Khan Is A True Pathan, Darr Naam Ki Koi Cheez Hee Nahin Hain Unn Mein,” Vicky Kaushal’s Father Sham Kaushal Recalls Dangerous Om Shanti Om Stunts Performed By SRK Himself

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram