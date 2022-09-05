The Dhoom franchise is one of the most famous franchises in the Bollywood industry. Making a stunning entry with Dhoom, the makers also found success in its second instalment starring Hrithik Roshan alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra as it turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of the year it was released on.

Talking about the same, did you know why the director had picked Hrithik instead of superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan? Read on to know the reason.

It is to be noted that Dhoom 2 director Sanjay Gadhvi was considering Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan for Dhoom 2’s antagonists as the first instalment had done really well. However, the director went with Hrithik Roshan and gave a very interesting answer to his decision. He claimed that he went with Hrithik as he was the youngest amongst the 4 and would have been a perfect fit against Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra’s chemistry.

During an old interview with Rediff, back in 2006, Sanjay Gadhvi talked about his decision saying, “I told Adi (Aditya Chopra) that we need a big star to make the sequel financially viable. No one will see Dhoom 2 with a newcomer. So the choice boiled down to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan or Hrithik. When asked for my opinion, I said Hrithik because he is the youngest of the four. The feel of Dhoom would remain the same with Uday, Abhishek and Hrithik on the poster as compared to having Uday, Abhishek and Shah Rukh. We thought we’d like to keep the youth factor going. And Abhishek, Uday and Hrithik are old buddies and somewhat of the same age. So Hrithik was our number one choice.”

Talking about the movie, Dhoom 2 starred Hrithik, Abhishek and Uday alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, Rimi Sen and many more. The movie was released in 2006 and was soon followed by its third instalment where Abhishek and Uday starred alongside Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif. Dhoom 3 came out on 20th December 2013 and was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.

