After spending some time at their Pataudi palace, Nawab family is back in town. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen making a fashion splash at the airport as she returned to the Baby with her family. She was accompanied by her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons- Taimur and Jehangir. Both the kids were seen walking and being carried by their nannies.

However, for some strange reasons, netizens think that all is not well between the two. The star couple is getting trolled as they are seen walking separately.

In the video, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen wearing a monochrome striped t-shirt and paired it with orange pants. She completed her look with white shoes, black sunglasses, beige handbag and tied her hair in a bun. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan looks dapper as always wearing a short blue kurta and paired with a white pyjama. He was seen holding a book and his reading glasses while sporting a white mask. The toddlers – Taimur and Jeh – looked cute in their casual fits.

Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens trolled the Nawab couple. As Saifeena were seen walking fast and separately towards their car, they think that all is not well between the two.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Seems bahut bhayankar jhagda hua h dono k beech,” another said, “Bahut badhi ladhai ladke aaye hai Nepotism Gang.” A user also said, “Some wanted to cry but pretend strong trouble between husband and wife.” “bhayankar jhagda karke aaye hai waapis, chhuti se dono,” read another comment. A few netizens also commented on the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha. A comment read that if Bebo wasn’t a part of the film it would have worked at the box office.” Check them out below:

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan has Vikram Vedha opposite Hrithik Roshan, Adipurush with Kriti Sanon, Prabhas and Sunny Singh. On the other hand, Bebo will be next seen in The Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma and she also has her next with Rhea Kapoor. However, there’s no official announcement on the same.

