Wednesday was indeed a blessed day for Tamil-Telugu actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, with two chance meetings, one at the airport and another on a flight.

Varalaxmi first ran into eminent scientist Nambi Narayanan, on whose life R. Madhavan’s film ‘Rocketry‘ is based, and then ended up meeting Thalapathi Vijay on a flight to Hyderabad.

Taking to Twitter, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar gushed: “What a lovely meeting by chance, Nambi Narayanan sir. As soon as he met us, he immediately appreciated our work and praised me to appa (Sarath Kumar) for doing such selective good work, made me feel so special. Thank you so much sir for all that you have done for us.”

That was not all. Later in the day, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar again tweeted. This time, she wrote about how she had a good flight to Hyderabad and how she met Thalapathi Vijay, who was last seen in ‘Vikram’, on the flight.

Varalaxmi wrote, “Never had such a good flight to Hyderabad… haha my favourite Thalapathy actor Vijay right next to me. What a day! Thank you Jagadish. hehehehe … so much fun, Ludo, laughter, chit-chat. Perfect flight. Perfect day.”

It may be recalled that Varalaxmi Sarathkumar had only recently chosen to relocate to Hyderabad from Chennai as she has been getting more work than ever from Telugu films.

