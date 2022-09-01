Chiyaan Vikram starrer Cobra was released just a day back (31 August) and after receiving some reviews and suggestions from the movie-goers, the makers of the film have now trimmed 20 minutes off from it. Yes, you read that absolutely right.

For the unversed, the Tamil actor’s film is based on a mathematic genius whose life revolves around a series of assassinations of leaders across the globe. The reviews of the film are quite mixed due to its several subplots.

However, the biggest letdown of the film is it being ‘too lengthy’ as per Vikram’s fans. The moviegoers have also suggested the makers trim some minutes of the film, and guess what you Chiyaan fans the makers have heard your voice!

Vikram starrer Cobra’s female lead Srinidhi Shetty who is super famous for her role in KGF and KGF 2, recently shared the good news of makers trimming 20 minutes off from the film on fans’ demand. Taking it to her Twitter handle, Srinidhi’s post read, “ANY MOVIE IS A FORM OF ENTERTAINMENT SPECIFICALLY CURATED TO CHEER AUDIENCES AND MAKE THEM ENJOY THE CINEMATIC EXPERIENCE….ITS OF GREAT HAPPINESS TO THE TEAM IF CONTENT DELIVERED IS WORTH THE AUDIENCE TIME AND TICKET MONEY. WE HEARD YOU! COBRA IS NOW TRIMMED BY 20 MINS AS SUGGESTED BY FILM-GOERS FANS. OUR MEDIA FRIENDS, DISTRIBUTORS & EXHIBITORS. NOW WATCH THE TRIMMED VERSION OF COBRA FROM THIS EVENING IN ALL SHOWS ACROSS TAMILNADU ANDHRA PRADESH TELANGANA KARNATAKA AND KERALA. DO WATCH IN THEATRES AND SUPPORT”

Check our the post below:

We Heard You🙌#Cobra is now Trimmed by 20 Mins as suggested by film-goers,fans,media friends,distributors & exhibitors😊

Will be updated from this evening in all the screens☺️Do watch & support the film!@chiyaan@AjayGnanamuthu@7screenstudio@RedGiantMovies_@SonyMusicSouth pic.twitter.com/MonxayrlBz — Srinidhi Shetty (@SrinidhiShetty7) September 1, 2022

Woah! Isn’t that just great news?

What are your thoughts on Vikram starrer Cobra’s makers trimming 20 minutes from the film on fans’ request? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

