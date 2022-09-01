Chiyaan Vikram’s much-awaited Cobra has finally completed its day 1 at the box office. The film marked his comeback to the big screen after 3 years and as expected, fans flocked theatres yesterday. Now, the early trends are out and it isn’t surprising that the film has surpassed RRR’s opening day numbers in Vikram’s home state, Tamil Nadu.

Helmed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu, the film released in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The reports from the main Tamil version had been good for the opening day, while Telugu and Kannada were decent to good. However, it is learnt that the mixed feedback from the audience got reflected in the night shows as they couldn’t perform to their peak.

Now as per the early trends flowing in, Cobra has earned 12-14 crores nett at the Indian box office (inclusive of all languages). As expected, the majority of the chunk has come from Tamil Nadu and the opening day numbers of RRR (10.30 crores) in the state have been surpassed. It’s easily one of the best starts for Kollywood in 2022.

Having said that, Cobra had the potential of pulling off a big number but the mixed word-of-mouth did affect the overall collections. As the film is a mid-week release, the Chiyaan Vikram starrer is expected to witness a sharp dip in the numbers. Let’s see how it fares today.

Speaking about the reviews from the ticket-paying audience, more than the content, Cobra is getting criticised for its length of over 3 hours. Many believe that the film could have raked in wonders if trimmed by at least 20-30 minutes on the editing table.

